Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $42.30 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.