Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 11,085 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,271 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kemper by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kemper by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kemper by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. Kemper’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

