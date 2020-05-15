Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after purchasing an additional 381,251 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 263,285 shares in the company, valued at $14,733,428.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Hexcel stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

