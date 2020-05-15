Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,383,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $57,792,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 920,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,387 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 256,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brady has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. Brady Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.