SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

SUOPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of SUOPY stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $652.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.79 million. Research analysts predict that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

