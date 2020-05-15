SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.77.

About SUMITOMO CORP/S

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

