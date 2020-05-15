Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.20. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Summit Hotel Properties shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 2,405,940 shares.

INN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $468.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

