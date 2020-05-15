Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Suncor Energy traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.85, approximately 5,331,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,914,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,728 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,189,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,056,434,000 after purchasing an additional 217,729 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,894,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $750,420,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,991,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $722,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.