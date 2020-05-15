SunTrust Banks Comments on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NYSE:AN opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in AutoNation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AutoNation by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

