Susan H. Tousi Sells 600 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,054 shares in the company, valued at $15,617,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $322.99 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.52.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.