Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SUZ stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Suzano has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Suzano during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Suzano by 20.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Suzano by 4,409.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Suzano by 225.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suzano during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

