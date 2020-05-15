SWATCH GRP AG/ADR’s (SWGAY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

