Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have been trending positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a daily sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Switch’s analysis:

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Switch stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 297.05 and a beta of 0.63. Switch has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0294 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Melissa Young sold 54,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $827,695.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,904.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,087,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,576 shares of company stock worth $5,237,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.