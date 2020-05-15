Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) shares rose 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 124,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 124,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

