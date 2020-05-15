Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.27.

TSE TVE opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.46. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The company has a market cap of $180.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.22.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$97.70 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 165,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$92,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,483.20.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

