TD Securities Cuts Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to $0.70

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $0.75 to $0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.