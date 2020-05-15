TD Securities Downgrades Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$36.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$38.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSI. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

TSE:MSI opened at C$31.24 on Monday. Morneau Shepell has a 52 week low of C$24.42 and a 52 week high of C$35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 43.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.63.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$243.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Morneau Shepell will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.44%.

In other Morneau Shepell news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.75 per share, with a total value of C$97,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,650.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

