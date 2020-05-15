TD Securities Lowers Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target to $1.60

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $2.25 to $1.60 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 124.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

OTCMKTS TLLYF opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Trilogy International Partners has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.