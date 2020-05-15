TD Securities Raises Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Price Target to $12.50

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.91 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

