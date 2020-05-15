TD Securities Raises Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target to $4.50

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $1.65 to $4.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dorel Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIIBF opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.38.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.58). Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $580.76 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

