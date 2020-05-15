TD Securities Raises Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $12.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IFSPF opened at $5.76 on Monday. Interfor has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.