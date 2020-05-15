Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 20,289 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 425.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $294.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $300.58. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total transaction of $4,860,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.80, for a total transaction of $5,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $241,357,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,137 shares of company stock worth $32,362,358. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

