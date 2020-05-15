Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,423 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Textron worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Textron by 218.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Textron by 72.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Textron by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Textron by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

