Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,058 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.19% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $133,264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,385,000 after purchasing an additional 651,147 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 991,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 633,711 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,576,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,368,000 after purchasing an additional 325,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

