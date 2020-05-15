Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Linde were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.37. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.