Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,330,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,240,000. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,879,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,069,000 after buying an additional 138,367 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after buying an additional 96,918 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLM opened at $160.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.69. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.17.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

