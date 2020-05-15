Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,788,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 600,282 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $122.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.76, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.