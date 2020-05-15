Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.06 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,714 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after buying an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,750,000 after buying an additional 800,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after buying an additional 1,598,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after buying an additional 1,507,905 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,646,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Zacks Investment Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

