Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 442.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $83.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

