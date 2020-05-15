Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Atmos Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 655.3% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

NYSE:ATO opened at $94.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

