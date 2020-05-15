Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 97,061 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.95.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

