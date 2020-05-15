Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 140.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. 6 Meridian raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $116.51 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.98.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.90.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

