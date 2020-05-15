Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KLA were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,297,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in KLA by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after buying an additional 741,025 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,344,000 after buying an additional 142,507 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in KLA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after buying an additional 142,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $299,294,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,315 shares of company stock worth $8,526,169. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $176.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.49. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

