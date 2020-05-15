Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,654 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.