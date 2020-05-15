Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,522 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Shares of JKHY opened at $185.08 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

