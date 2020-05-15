Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 175,616 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,616 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Waste Management by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Waste Management by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 169,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

NYSE:WM opened at $97.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,454 shares of company stock worth $16,814,817. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

