Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 18,424 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,424 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Danaher were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 56,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 153,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 859,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,975,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,344 shares of company stock worth $15,789,709 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

Shares of DHR opened at $161.66 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.19. The firm has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

