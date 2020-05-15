Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 19,027 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $152.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.