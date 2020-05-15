Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,370 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 33.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

