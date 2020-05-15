Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 46,069 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,069 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In related news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,583 shares of company stock worth $14,294,469. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.