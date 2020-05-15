Ted F. Angus Sells 9,447 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $226,066.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $5,061,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

