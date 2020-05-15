TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on TELA. JMP Securities dropped their target price on TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

