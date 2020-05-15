TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TELE2 AB/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. TELE2 AB/ADR has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.48.

About TELE2 AB/ADR

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

