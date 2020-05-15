Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion.

VIV stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Telefonica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

