TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

