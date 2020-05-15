Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TENB. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 73.89% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 89,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,612,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,866,980.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,435 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tenable by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 960,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 681,852 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Tenable by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,998,000 after purchasing an additional 523,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

