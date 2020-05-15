TheStreet Downgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $87.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.