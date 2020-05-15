TheStreet Upgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to B

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $7,075,131.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,878,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,728,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

