ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €10.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.18 ($11.83).

FRA TKA opened at €4.30 ($5.00) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.50. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

