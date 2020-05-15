Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.47. Tilray shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 290,822 shares changing hands.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Tilray from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tilray to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tilray by 710.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tilray by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.29.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

